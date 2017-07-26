Jio Phone booking: Have you filled details in Keep Me Posted form? It is 1st step to register online for Reliance 4G phone



Jio has come up with a Keep Me Posted form on its official website. The form asks you to fill details if you are willing to buy Reliance Jio 4G feature phone. The ‘Keep Me Posted’ page on Jio’s official website says, “Introducing India Ka Smartphone JioPhone”. It is the first step to register your interest. When you click on Keep Me Posted tab, it will show you a form. The form says, “Register Interest, Share your details with us and we will get back to you.” The form asks you to fill First name, last name, email and phone number. Once you fill your personal details, it will say, “Thank you for registering interest!”. After this, you will get an email from Jio. The email reads, “Greetings from Jio! Thank you for your interest. We have received your details and our team will contact you shortly. Thank You, Team Jio.”

JioPhone will be available for user testing in beta form from August 15 and for pre-booking from August 24. JioPhone will be physically available to those who have pre-booked, on a first come first serve basis, September onwards, as per Jio’s official word. The company will make available 5 million phones every week and manufacture all JioPhones in India from last quarter of this year.

According to Mukesh Ambani, Jio Phone will have an effective price of Rs 0 as buyers will be able to get the device for a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500. The deposit will be refunded after 36 months on the return of the phone. Voice calling will be free for life while unlimited data packs will cost Rs 153 a month on the device.