Jio offers new prepaid plans; check out the full list

Jio offers new plans and rates post Diwali. (Source: PTI)

Reliance Jio came up with new plans on the day of Diwali while revising the rates of its already existing prepaid and postpaid plans. These new rates are effective from October 19. Among the plans that were revised, was the Rs 399 plan. Earlier Jio was giving 1GB data per day and unlimited calling under this plan for 84 days but now, Jio offers same benefits for just 70 days. The revision of prices was confirmed by the telecom operator when it announced 100 percent cashback offer on the Rs 399 recharge plan 10 days ago. Apart from this, the post-FUP speed for both prepaid and postpaid packs has been curtailed from 128kbps to 64kbps. Here is the complete list of Jio prepaid and postpaid plans, as per the official website:

Jio prepaid plans

Rs 4,999

Under this plan, Jio offers 350GB of high-speed data with a validity of 360 days and unlimited calls (on roaming as well), 100 free SMSes per day, and free subscription to its app. There is no daily limit on data consumption.

Rs 1,999

This plan comes with a validity of 180 days and gives users 125GB data, without any consumption cap. The users also get unlimited calls (on roaming as well), 100 free SMSes per day, and free subscription to its app.

Rs 999

A slightly cheaper plan, offers users 60GB of data for 90 days, again, with no restrictions on how much data you can consume in a day.

(Source: Jio website)

Rs 509

Targetted at the users with higher data consumption, under this plan, Jio offers 2GB of 4G data per day, and validity of 49 days. This amounts to 98GB data over the course of the validity period.

Rs 459

This new plan is Jio’s replacement for the existing Rs 399 plan. It offers same benefits like 1GB data per day and the freebies, with the validity of 84 days but at a higher price.

Rs 399

After the price revision, Jio has reduced the validity of this plan to 70 days but other benefits remain the same.

Rs 149

In this plan, Jio offers 4.2GB data. There is a cap of 150MB on high-speed data consumption per day and instead of 100 SMSes per day, you get only 300 free text messages with this plan.

Rs 98

In case you are looking for a really cheap option, Jio offers 2.1GB data, doled out in tranches of 150MB per day under this plan with a validity of 14 days.

Rs 52

Nothing has been changed in this plan. The users will get 150MB daily high-speed data cap, totalling 1.05GB data for a period of 7 days along with 70 free SMSes, free calls and access to Jio apps.