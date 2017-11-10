Jio offer for Prime members: Get Rs 2599 cashback in this massive data plan

Upping the ante on rival telecom operators, Reliance Jio is now offering cash back benefits worth Rs 2,599 for its Prime members who make recharges of Rs 399 and above. (Image: IE)

Upping the ante on rival telecom operators, Reliance Jio is now offering cash back benefits worth Rs 2,599 for its Prime members who make recharges of Rs 399 and above. The benefits include cash back from the company, mobile wallets used for recharging and its e-commerce partners. The exclusive benefits will be available from November 10 to November 25, sources said. The triple cash back of up to Rs 2,599 on every recharge of Rs 399 or above includes a cash back voucher of Jio worth `400 on recharge and an instant cash back of up to Rs 300 on every recharge by the operator’s partner wallets including AmazonPay, AxisPay, FreeCharge, Mobikwik and PhonePe. Jio is also providing its members with special vouchers from its e-commerce partners such as AJIO, Yatra.com and RelianceTrends.com.

The AJIO voucher will get customers Rs 399 off on a minimum purchase of Rs 1,500, while Prime members can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on all round-trip domestic flight tickets booked through yatra.com and a discount of Rs 500 on one-way ticket. Also shopping at Reliancetrends.com entitles members to an instant discount of `500 for purchases worth Rs 1,999 and above. The Jio cash back voucher of `400 will be divided into eight equal installments of Rs 50 each and will be provided instantly in MyJio for redemption from November 15, whereas the cash back from partner wallets will be credited to the user’s wallet instantly. The e-commerce vouchers will be available from November 20 onwards.

Jio Prime is a membership for subscribers who have joined the operator and enrolled for the membership for a one-time annual membership fee of Rs 99. It is valid till March 31, 2018. The offer comes a day after rival Bharti Airtel announced a revised Infinity postpaid plan under which it is offering unlimited local and national calls, free outgoing and incoming roaming as well as 20 GB data for Rs 499 a month. Besides, the offer includes free Airtel Secure device protection plan for smartphones against physical damage and malware and free subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel TV. For prepaid customers, the operator has launched the Rs 448 plan offering unlimited local and national calls, free outgoing calls on national roaming and 70 GB data per month.