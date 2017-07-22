JetBlue staff shocks, boots out family after 1 year old baby kicks passenger seat; sparks outrage

“Before we know it, the pilot says we’re going back to the gate — and then security came onto the flight and said we have to get our things and get off the flight,” Ifrah said.

In what is an extremely shocking case of rude behavior, a couple, with their three kids, was offloaded from a JetBlue flight allegedly after their 1-year-old daughter kicked a fellow passenger’s seat. Various international news organisations report that the couple, Mandy Ifrah and Tamir Raanan, had boarded a JetBlue plane last month to Kennedy Airport from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., when their baby Eden started kicking a fellow flyer’s seat. Ifrah apologised for her kid’s behaviour, however, the annoyed passenger demanded a change of seats. The mother says that even before she could calm her daughter, the pilot, along with the security, came and forcibly made the couple leave the flight. “Before we know it, the pilot says we’re going back to the gate — and then security came onto the flight and said we have to get our things and get off the flight,” Ifrah told The News. “We kept asking, ‘What’s the reason you’re kicking us off the flight?'” Ifrah was quoted as saying by nydailynews.com. Ifrah added that even other passengers intervened to the unruly behaviour of flight attendants.

“Other passengers said, ‘Nothing happened, it’s not right, let’s just leave,'” she added.However, the video of the incident, purportedly shot inside the plane, shows the mother protesting a JetBlue flight attendant’s requests for the family of five to deplane. “I need to get back to New York. I need my kids back home,” Ifrah says off-camera. “This is ridiculous … I’m not getting off the plane. I have three kids. Where do you want me to go?” she adds.

Taking note of the issue, an official from the Broward Sheriff’s Office intervened in the issue. In what seems as sheer negligence, the family was even not allowed to take their luggage, to add to family’s woes, when they finally landed in New York, JetBlue said the bags had been sent back to the Sunshine State. The belongings reached the family only after a week. “I had no diapers, no baby wipes, no clothes for them,” Ifrah said, recalling her ordeal.