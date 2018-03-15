Jet to launch 144 weekly flights this summer

Jet Airways will also launch Mumbai-Tiruchirappalli and Mumbai-Amritsar non-stop services, while also connecting Tiruchirappalli to Bengaluru.

Jet Airways on Wednesday announced that it would be launching 144 weekly flights in the first phase of its summer schedule. Some of the routes to be serviced are virgin routes where Jet is introducing flights for the first time, while others will provide it the much-needed depth on existing routes in the domestic network. The Naresh Goyal-promoted airline operates 500 domestic flights a day and has not expanded the domestic network, unlike the more aggressive budget airlines have for some time now, with its rival IndiGo doing a 1,000 flights a day. Launching new routes and beefing up services on existing ones would give Jet the much-needed heft. The airline is also likely to add more single-aisle aircraft to its fleet as it expands its domestic footprint. Jet’s summer schedule will give a push to connectivity in the northeastern region, as the airline connects this under-serviced region to the metro airports of Delhi and Mumbai. Guwahati will anchor this northeastern push and from here the airline will connect Pune, Kolkata, Bagdogra and Imphal.

From Delhi, it will fly non-stop thrice a week to Aizwal, Jorhat and four times in a week to Imphal. It will connect Mumbai to Jorhat and Imphal, with Imphal being also connected to Pune. But these flights will not be direct flights. Jet Airways will also launch Mumbai-Tiruchirappalli and Mumbai-Amritsar non-stop services, while also connecting Tiruchirappalli to Bengaluru.

“Our Summer schedule has therefore been designed to facilitate the above developments via a mix of new services —non-stop as well as direct flights, between emerging cities, key metros and our hubs in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, in an endeavour to promote faster, easier and more efficient movement of guests throughout our network, both pan-India and worldwide,” said Raj Sivakumar, senior vice-president, Network Planning and Revenue Management, Jet Airways.