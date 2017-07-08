Jet blast shatters Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight’s window, five injured

An IndiGo spokesperson said the right front window of its bus was broken from the impact of the blast. (Image/Reuters)

Passengers on-board an IndiGo coach at the airport here sustained minor injuries after a window shattered due to a jet blast allegedly from a SpiceJet plane approaching a parking bay. An IndiGo spokesperson said the right front window of its bus was broken from the impact of the blast. Five passengers who received minor injuries were taken to the airport clinic. The matter is being probed by aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“IndiGo Coach number 34 was parked at Bay 17 today at 16:50 hours for boarding of passengers on flight 6E-191 enroute Delhi-Mumbai. At the same time, an arriving aircraft of Spicejet SG-253 took a to park at the allocated bay. The jet blast from the aircraft broke the right front window glass of the coach,” IndiGo said in a statement. A response from SpiceJet is awaited.