Jet Airways will not allow you to carry power banks in check-in baggages

Full service carrier Jet Airways on Friday said that it will not permit carriage of power banks from any manufacturer in guests’ check in baggage on board all flights. In a statement released to the media, the company said, “In the interest of safety and as mandated by the DGCA, Jet Airways will not permit carriage of power banks from any manufacturer to be carried in guests’ check in baggage on board all its flights. However, guests may carry these charging devices in their cabin bags.”

Staying with high growth trajectory, domestic air traffic surged a little over 22 per cent to 89.66 lakh passengers last month as low fares coupled with introduction of new routes and services in the winter schedule helped local carriers fly more passengers.

All Indian airlines together had transported a total of 73.22 lakh passengers in November 2015. The trajectory of Indian aviation has remained largely on the same course of higher traffic, higher PLFs with weaker yields in 2016-17 thus far, the report said.

