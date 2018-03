“The service will be on five days a week to Amritsar via Delhi, six days a week to Indore and daily to Patna starting from the week of March 25,” said Jet in a statement here.

“With the addition of these flights, Bengaluru, the fastest growing metro, will have its position reinforced as Jet’s third upcoming domestic hub, after Mumbai and Delhi,” it said.