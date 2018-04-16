Jet Airways offers massive discount on Premiere flights – ‘Book Early, Save More’

Jet Airways under its ‘Book Early, Save More’ promotional plan is offering Premiere flight tickets at a low price. (Reuters)

Jet Airways under its ‘Book Early, Save More’ promotional plan is offering Premiere flight tickets at a low price of Rs 6,808. Interested people can visit their official website jetairways.com to know more about the scheme. To avail, the luring offer passengers need to book the ticket 30 days prior to their departure. The purchased tickets will be valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of journey. The discount is available on select booking classes and there is no restriction on this plan.

The fares apply on one-way journey in the premiere on selected flights within the country. Child/infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, blackout period, travel restriction and/or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule.

Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether.

Jet Airways is also giving up to 30 percent discount on base fare in Economy from India to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Riyadh and Sharjah on flights operated by Jet Airways under its ‘Ramadan Special’ plan. To avail the benefits, passengers need to purchase tickets between April 5 and 19. The travel period for the same begins from May 15 and is available until Jun 15. The discounted fares are applicable on one-way and return journeys, said Jet Airways.

