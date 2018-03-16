Jet Airways’ new SVP Edward Davidson steps in to quell pilot unrest, shares his priorities

Jet did not respond to FE’s queries on the subject till the time of going to press. (Reuters)

Pilot woes have assumed centre-stage at Jet Airways with Edward Davidson, the airline’s recently-appointed senior vice-president (SVP) flight operations and an expat aviation veteran of 40 years, having to clearly acknowledge this in an e-mail communication to pilots in the group. He clearly spelt out that his immediate priority is to focus on addressing grievances of the cockpit crew, beginning with manpower planning in general and rostering — including allocation of international flying and roster “optimisation process”. “Let me assure all Jet Airways pilots, not just the B737 (pilots), that I hear you loud and clear. I have met and talked with a large number of you from all bases and fleets,” said Davidson, further stating that he has “retained an airline industry expert in these processes who has over 30 years’ experience in designing and maintaining roster systems that find the appropriate balance between productivity and quality of life. He starts his work this month”.

Davidson’s e-mail was in response to an anonymous mail sent by narrow-body fleet pilots on March 10 about their plight. “Our lives have been tormented and torn apart since the introduction of particular software called Pairing Optimizer. The software treats human beings as just numbers and machines, thus assigning them maximum duty and minimum rest, altering between day and night thus renders a triangle of confusion for the human body,” their mail said. Davidson, who was specifically roped in to set the airline’s operations in order and to put it on the expansion track with a massive hiring of 400 pilots (to fly the 75 narrow-body Boeing 737-MAX aircraft that it will start taking deliveries of soon), sought to reassure the pilots of his appreciation of their concerns. “Professionalism and adherence to safe operations is not negotiable on my watch,” he said, adding, “The quality of crew coaches, timelines and operational oversight leaves much to be desired. We must ensure this is repaired quickly as it impacts both your personal safety and your ability to report to flights on time. I have begun a project along with our ground services colleagues to upgrade coach quality, reduce their age and improve their operational safety and management”.

Davidson talked about some fundamental changes that he is about to bring at Jet in its flight training including the training process, reassessment of training programme, professionalism, training capabilities and standardisation. “This is being done with a view to ensuring both regulatory compliance and maintenance of the highest quality. You deserve nothing less as professional aviators,” he stated, further assuring that communication and information flow will be maintained so as to avoid any rumour mongering due to lack of information among the pilot community. “Look for a monthly newsletter from me to all pilots that is designed to keep you all informed on activities, direction and strategy,” he wrote.

He, however, also issued a stern warning on performance and conduct. Before signing off on a collaborative note: “I look forward to continuing our dialogue. I hope you will join me in that effort in a spirit of transparency, cooperation and mutual respect.” Jet did not respond to FE’s queries on the subject till the time of going to press.

By Manisha Singhal