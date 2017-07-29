Jet Airways launches new offer, announces special fares to Amsterdam, Paris in first of its kind scheme

The airline has released a statement as well in this regard.

Jet Airways offer: Airline major Jet Airways has come up with an offer announcing special fares to Amsterdam and Paris. The airline has released a statement as well in this regard. According to Jet Airways, “Under this exclusive, first-of-its-kind offer, for travel effective September 15, 2017, guests can avail the special all-inclusive, one-stop ‘flat’ return fares at Rs 39,990 for economy and Rs 99,990 for premiere travel, from all domestic points across Jet Airways’ entire domestic network, for travel to Amsterdam and Paris.”

As per the release by the airline major, the offer is valid for its new and upcoming non-stop services between Chennai-Paris, Bengaluru-Amsterdam and Mumbai-London Heathrow routes.

“Offering a flat fare regardless of the point of origin on its domestic network, will help bring India’s emerging cities closer to Europe. The special fares are on sale with immediate effect until August 10, 2017,” the statement added.