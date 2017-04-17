Jet Airways extends codeshare with Virgin Atlantic to cover US markets

“The new agreement will make it even easier for guests to tailor their travel by combining flights from Jet, Virgin Atlantic and Delta Airlines,” the airlines said. (Reuters)

Jet Airways and Virgin Atlantic today expanded their codeshare agreement between India and the US by enhanced connectivity via London. “The new agreement will make it even easier for guests to tailor their travel by combining flights from Jet, Virgin Atlantic and Delta Airlines,” the airlines said.

The new codeshare will come into play from April 19, and accordingly flayers travelling between India and the US can connect through London Heathrow on to nine US destinations operated by Virgin Atlantic. The new routes are Atlanta, Boston, Newark, Washington, NYC, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco and Seattle.

This expansion builds on the existing pact between Jet and Virgin in place since 2009. In 2015 this codeshare was extended on to Jet domestic services allowing Virgin guests to travel between Heathrow and five Indian cities.

Last October, Jet and Delta entered into a codeshare between India and US over London, where Delta guests flying between North America and India can connect on Jet flights to 20 Indian cities and 18 US cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, New York-JFK, Austin, Las Vegas and Tampa.