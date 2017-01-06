Jet Airways Boeing-Alliance Air near-miss: DGCA launches probe into December 2 incident

The incident happened on December 2 and was reported by the Nagpur Air Traffic Control. (Reuters)

After more than a month of the near miss incident between Jet Airways Boeing 737-800 and an Alliance Air ATR turboprop, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe to scrutinise the matter. The incident happened on December 2 and was reported by the Nagpur Air Traffic Control.

According to the reports, the Jet Airways flight 9W792 was assigned to fly at 16,000 feet by Air Traffic Control (ATC) but it was at 17,800 feet, while Gwalior-Mumbai Alliance Air flight CD-628 was on flying at assigned 18,000 feet. Jet Airways flight was bound to Delhi from Indore. When both flights were flying over Nagpur, the alarm bells rang in the cockpits, fortunately, no tragedy happened. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Traffic collision Avoidance System alarms went off on both the flights. However, the incident is being seen as the negligence by pilots. Now, DGCA will ascertain the pros and cons of near-miss.

A number of aviation horror stories have hit headlines recently. For instance, on October 22, a GoAir flight was involved in an another incident on November 10, a seeming similarity in call signs of the two flights led to confusion between the crew of GoAir and SpiceJet and the ATC.

The data shows that such incidents have been increased since 2011 with a whopping 78 per cent rise during January and May.