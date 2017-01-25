Jet Airways, AirAsia India offer discount fares on Republic Day

The announcement of the sale offers by Jet Airways, and AirAsia India is aimed at increasing their advance bookings for summer vacations as well as a number of long weekends in 2017. (Reuters)

Domestic airlines have started a fare war with ticket prices as low as Rs 999 to celebrate the country’s 68th Republic Day and gain more passenger traffic. According to industry observers, the announcement of the sale offers by Jet Airways, and AirAsia India is aimed at increasing their advance bookings for summer vacations as well as a number of long weekends in 2017.

“With the onset of the vacations by the end of March and the 11 long weekends ahead in the year, this sale is a great opportunity for travellers to plan a very affordable break,” Sharat Dhall, President of Yatra.com was quoted as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

“Fares as low as Rs 999 will also further catalyse growth in the already buoyant domestic air passenger market. We are expecting that other carriers are likely to join the sale as well.”

Airline major Jet Airways on Wednesday announced special fares under a limited period sale offer allowing passengers to book tickets for as low as Rs 999 on certain sectors.

According to the airline, the special fares are applicable for tickets booked between January 25 and 29, 2017 on select domestic routes and from January 25 to January 27, 2017 for international travel on its direct flights to London, Amsterdam, Paris and Toronto.

“While international tickets are valid for immediate travel, domestic ones will be valid for travel at least 15 days from the date of booking,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline has joined AirAsia India which has already announced special fare offers.

On Tuesday, the budget passenger carrier AirAsia India had launched a discount offer of 50 per cent on the return leg of round trips, booked via its website and mobile-based application (App) from January 23 to 29, 2017 for travel between February 1 and April 30, 2017.