Jefferies rates Larsen and Toubro as BUY; here is why

We believe L&T’s share price reflects those few times when it is positioned for upside from capex recovery surprise and risk-reward is favourable as downside is protected by execution ramp-up. Q1FY18 results are operationally in line with expectations and beaten at PAT given better performance on JVs and associates. Consolidated E&C revenues has seen a double-digit rise, driven by domestic execution. Maintain Buy with 32% upside to our target price.

Call focused on core performance

Management maintained its FY18 guidance of 12-14% y-o-y order flow growth, 12% y-o-y revenue growth and 0.25% y-o-y margin improvement ex-services. Q1FY18 order flow was down 11% y-o-y. Domestic orders rose by 12% y-o-y, but international declined 41% y-o-y. Management indicated they have an over $50 bn pipeline, which should help them meet their full year guidance. They indicated Middle East order flow visibility beyond the existing pipeline is limited. Visibility on defence orders of $4-5 bn value should also help in meeting their annual $25 bn asking rate in FY18e.

Consolidated E&C execution rises 12% y-o-y in Q1

We were looking forward to a double-digit revenue growth in consolidated E&C segment after just 8% y-o-y rise in FY17. Consolidated E&C Ebit margins are flat y-o-y at 7% in the quarter, and should see 50-100 bps y-o-y improvement in FY18e-19e as domestic execution continues to pick up (14 % y-o-y rise in Q1). There was some positive investor sentiment on the call from the 16 % y-o-y rise in infrastructure revenues. However, management cautioned on the quarterly revenue and margin volatility.

Macro tailwinds needed for the next leg of upside

L&T’s working capital has reduced to 20% from 23% y-o-y and gross d:e has also improved to 1.8x v/s 1.9x y-o-y in Q1. We maintain that the first leg of upside linked to company-specific improvements has been seen. Now we believe our expectations of capex cycle recovery will drive the next leg of upside.

Valuation/Risks

Maintain Buy with a SOTP-based PT of Rs 1,533, valuing the core business at 16x EV/Ebitda FY19e. Risks: Prolonged delay in domestic capex recovery.