Jeff Bezos’ wealth increased by whopping $7.8 billion in a day, made him the world’s richest person

Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon.com. (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg on Friday released the Billionaires Index that revealed that Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon.com has surpassed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the world’s richest person. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people. A report by the Times of India stated that Bezos’ wealth has increased by $7.8 billion, making his final net worth reach $91.3 billion as of 10 am in New York (on the day when the index was released). This surge in the wealth of the Amazon’s founder is due to the increase in the shares of the company on Friday. The report further states that the stocks of Amazon mounted up by 10% to $1,071 after it reported results that beat the estimates of the Wall Street.

Ever since 2013, Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft had been the world’s richest person, but his reign ended on Friday when the Amazon chief beat him for the spot. Gates now hod the number 2 position with a net worth of $88 billion. Earlier in the year on July 27, Jeff Bezos wealth had briefly surpassed that of Gates on an intraday basis.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranked Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway as the world’s third-richest person with a total net worth of $81.0 billion. Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg ranks 5th on the list with a net worth of $75.4 billion. Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani is also a part of the list and is ranked at number 20 with a total net worth of $40.0 billion. Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal is also a part of the list and is ranked at number 56 with a total net worth of $17.9 billion.