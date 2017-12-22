Jaypee Wish Town row: Homebuyers want CBI probe against Jaypee Infratech

The homebuyers have also sought details of action taken on the FIR registered under sections 420, 406, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of IPC. (Reuters)

After eight months of no action against Jaiprakash Associates and Jaypee Infratech, homebuyers of Jaypee Wish Town who had filed FIR against the builder, have now written to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. They have urged the CM to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation from Gautam Budh Nagar police. “The cases may kindly be transferred to a more professional authority, such as the CBI, national investigation agency or any other such central government agency for investigation, within a period of one month, through which we may hope to seek justice and a logical conclusive action, as deemed fit,” the letter said. Last year in August, homebuyers had filed a complaint regarding a matter of fraud and cheating by Jaiprakash Associates. Earlier this year in April, around 500 buyers protested against lack of action and demanded an FIR be filed. The FIR was then lodged in the Sector 135 police station, Noida. The homebuyers have also sought details of action taken on the FIR registered under sections 420, 406, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of IPC. Last week, the National Company Law Tribunal-appointed insolvency resolution professional (IRP) Anuj Jain assured homebuyers that all relevant suggestions to safeguard their interest will be considered in the final resolution plan. The IRP is likely to submit his resolution plan by the first week of February.

In a reply to a couple of letters written by around 2,400 home buyers of Noida’s Wish Town project, Jain assured that all relevant aspects and suggestions to safeguard interest of buyers, including inputs of Shekhar Naphade and Shubhangi Tuli, the Supreme Court-appointed representatives of the home buyers, would be duly considered in the resolution plan. On September 11, the apex court had asked JAL to deposit Rs 2,000 crore with its registry by October 27 to protect the interests of flat buyers. The Allahabad bench of the NCLT classified Jaypee Infratech, a subsidiary of Jaiprakash Associates, as insolvent on August 9 on a petition filed by IDBI Bank under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016. Jaypee had defaulted on a Rs 526-crore loan by the bank.