Jaypee Infratech MD, Manoj Gaur and three senior officials booked for duping investors

Unitech Managing Director Sanjay Chandra was arrested last night by the economic offense wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police along with his brother in connection to a money-laundering case. (Reuters)

In another case involving Greater Noida builders, Jaypee Infratech’s managing director and three other senior officials have been arrested for duping the investors today. A cheating case was registered by Nikhil Chandel, a resident of Ghaziabad against the managing director Manoj Gaur, Joint Managing Director Sameer Gaur, Senior Chief Manager Rajiv Talwar and Chief Manager Manoj alleging that they had duped him.

According to a PTI report, Chandel alleged that he had in 2013 booked a flat in Jaypee Group’s “Sports City” project and that the builder had promised to hand over possession in three years. He said that on the completion of the deadline, he visited the project site and found that the builder had not even started the construction work. “The complainant then approached the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, which told him that the builder is yet to get the layout of the housing project sanctioned,” the SP said.

It is reported in PTI that Chandel complained about it in a tweet to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and later filed a complaint the police station, she said. Unitech Managing Director Sanjay Chandra was arrested last night by the economic offense wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police along with his brother in connection to a money-laundering case. The two will be produced in the Patiala House Court of Delhi today after 2 PM. According to reports, MD of the real estate major has been accused of conning buyers who had booked flats in his Greater Noida real estate project. Buyers have accused him of not completing the project and for the non-payment of their money with interest.

You May Also Want To Watch:

It may be recalled that a few weeks back, Sanjya Chandra and brother Ajay Chandra were sent to police custody till April 3. Unitech Managing Director Sanjay Chandra was arrested last night by the economic offence wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police along with his brother in connection to a money-laundering case.

The two were also produced in the Patiala House Court of Delhi after 2 PM. According to reports, MD of the real estate major has also been accused of conning buyers who had booked flats in his Greater Noida real estate project. Buyers have accused him of not completing the project and for the non-payment of their money with interest.