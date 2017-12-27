Jaya Shree Textiles unit fires 9 workers amid unrest

Jaya Shree Textiles has been operating in West Bengal since 1949. (File photo: IE)

Facing a continuous labour unrest at its Rishra plant in West Bengal, Jaya Shree Textiles, a unit of Aditya Birla Group company Grasim, on Tuesday said it has dismissed nine workers of this factory due to “hooliganism, violence and instigation of illegal strike”. “…keeping in mind that discipline and good conduct are non-negotiable and integral to the company’s value system, the management after considering all materials on record including the findings of the enquiry proving them guilty of the charges, dismissed them from service on December 1,” a company statement said. “These 9 workmen were found guilty of charges of hooliganism, violence, riotous and disorderly behaviour and instigation of illegal strike and hence, in order to protect the long term sustenance and viability of the factory and the interests of its employees, their families and the society at large, the management had no choice but to take such an action,” the statement added. Jaya Shree Textiles has been operating in West Bengal since 1949.