Jaguar F-Pace gets 5 star euro NCAP rating

The F-Pace, Jaguar’s first SUV, has received the five-star Euro NCAP rating, the company announced on Thursday. “The F-Pace combines award winning design and engineering with exceptional safety. The lightweight aluminium intensive body provides excellent protection alongside the dynamic performance customers expect from a Jaguar. Improvements to active safety technologies ensured that the F-Pace achieved the five-star. Euro NCAP score,” the company said in a statement. The F-Pace has also become the fastest-selling Jaguar globally, with the 100,000th vehicle recently rolling off the production line at Jaguar Land Rover’s Solihull manufacturing facility in England.

Last month, JLR India had announced it has started manufacturing the F-Pace in India, at its Pune plant. Discovery Sport 2018 to get a suite of tech features JLR India has also introduced the model year 2018 Discovery Sport in the country with a suite of advanced technology features. These include Wi-Fi hotspot in addition to the existing InControl Apps feature. “The Wi-Fi hotspot uses a customer-sourced SIM to provide in-car access to a 4G hotspot for up to eight devices. InControl Apps include technologies such as route planner app (allows one to navigate to the end destination and sync routes with the vehicle’s navigation system), commute mode (learns a regular route and displays diversions if there are delays on the existing regular route) and sharing ETA (allows sharing of updates with certain contacts on expected time of arrival via SMS),” the company said in a statement. It’s priced from Rs 42.5 lakh to Rs 57.5 lakh, ex-showroom.