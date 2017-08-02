Jab Harry Met Sejal box office collection prediction Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer will garner Rs 17 crore on opening

The long wait by Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Imtiaz Ali fans is finally coming to an end on August 4. (Photo: Facebook page of Red Chillies)It’s a much-awaited movie of Shah Rukh Khan.And, the long wait by Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Imtiaz Ali fans is finally coming to an end on August 4. The market is already abuzz with the reports of box office predictions about the Imtiaz Ali movie. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Jab Harry Met Sejal should take an opening of Rs 17 crore at the least. Earlier, a trade expert Sumit Kadel predicted, “Jab Harry Met Sejal may surpass Raees and Dilwale given the condition that the content has been liked by the audience.” The comments by Sumit Kadel were cited in a report by Koimoi.

Also, trade experts Sumit Kadel in a chat with Koimoi said that if Jab Harry Met Sejal can sustain well after weekend, then it’ll easily collect Rs160-170 crores in its lifetime.

Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time for Jab Harry Met Sejal. Imtiaz had said that the superstar never brought his stardom to the set. “Working with him was like working with any other actor. You realised he is a big star only when you see the crowd around the sets. Otherwise, the way he carries himself and participates in a film, you don’t get the feel that he is a star,” Imtiaz told reporters.



Anushka had made her debut with Shah Rukh in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She has teamed up with the 51-year-old actor for the third time in Jab Harry Met Sejal.