Jab Harry Met Sejal advance booking begins; know how to get best discounts on tickets for this Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma movie

The much-awaited movie of Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma i.e. Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to be released in theatres on August 4. The advance booking has started. Now, fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma who are excited to watch the movie can avail some discounts on tickets as various websites have come up with different offers to woo customers. Red Chillies Entertainment has also tweeted and written posts on Facebook mentioning the discounts. “That’s Harry & Sejal arriving at the cinemas. Advance booking for #JHMSThisFriday is open now,” Red Chillies Entertainment’s official Facebook page shared. “Harry & Sejal are ready to jet set go in just 5 days! Book your tickets NOW,” Red Chillies Entertainment wrote in another post on its official Facebook page. Here are some of the discounts which movie lovers can avail to watch Imtiaz Ali directed and Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal:-

Book My Show offer

According to an official tweet by Book My Show, you can save up to Rs 300 by booking Jab Harry Met Sejal tickets. Moreover, Book My Show says that you can win a BUMPER PRIZE of a trip to EUROPE. “Book tickets for #JHMS & save upto ₹300!!,” Book My Show tweeted.

Wish all Mondays could be like this Book tickets for #JHMS & save upto ₹300!!

BUMPER PRIZE: Trip to EUROPE TnC: https://t.co/oaCj3KmAGP pic.twitter.com/Fh3A9YwgVx — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) July 31, 2017

Paytm offer

According to an official tweet by Paytm Entertainment, you can get 50% cashback on your 1st movie ticket booking. To avail the offer the Code is FIRSTMOVIE. Paytm Entertainment tweeted,”#JabHarryMetSejal advance bookings now open! Get 50% Cashback* on your 1st movie ticket booking. Code: FIRSTMOVIE.”

#JabHarryMetSejal advance bookings now open! Get 50% Cashback* on your 1st movie ticket booking. Code: FIRSTMOVIE. https://t.co/TsoZGsjZVx pic.twitter.com/1RCjc9jqU2 — Paytm Entertainment (@PaytmTickets) July 30, 2017

The market is already abuzz with the reports of box office predictions about the Imtiaz Ali movie. According to trade expert Sumit Kadel, “Jab Harry Met Sejal may surpass Raees and Dilwale given the condition that the content has been liked by the audience.” The comments by Sumit Kadel were cited in a report by Koimoi. Also, Sumit Kadel in a chat with Koimoi said that if Jab Harry Met Sejal can sustain well after weekend, then it’ll easily collect Rs160-170 crores in its lifetime. Moreover, trade expert Sumit predicted that Jab Harry Met Sejal on its opening day may clock around Rs 22-23 crores and weekend should be 75-76 crores, as per a report in Koimoi.

Earlier, Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali, who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time for Jab Harry Met Sejal had said that superstar never brought his stardom to the set. “Working with him was like working with any other actor. You realised he is a big star only when you see the crowd around the sets. Otherwise, the way he carries himself and participates in a film, you don’t get the feel that he is a star,” Imtiaz told reporters.

Anushka, who made her debut with Shah Rukh in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, has teamed up with the 51-year-old actor for the third time in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Asked how was it to romance Shah Rukh, Anushka told reporters, “Extremely easy. He has a lot of genuineness. If you see this song, his eyes have a lot of genuineness when he looks at you with love.” “In my opinion, Shah Rukh can romance this mike also. He can look at the mike with the same kind of love he would look at the most beautiful woman in the world,” she said.