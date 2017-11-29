Ivanka Trump meets Chanda Kochhar on second day of GES 2017

Ivanka Trump meets ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar on the second day of Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017. (Image: PTI)

Ivanka Trump on Wednesday met ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar on the second day of Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017. The eldest daughter of the US President Donald Trump and a famous entrepreneur also had an interaction with Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on the sidelines of the Summit.

Chanda Kochhar is the managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Bank. She is widely recognised for her role in shaping retail banking in India.

In her keynote address at the inaugural day of the GES 2017 on Tuesday, Ivanka praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his valiant efforts to lift India out of poverty. “Through your own enterprise, entrepreneurship, and hard work, the people of India have lifted more than 130 million citizens out of poverty – a remarkable improvement, and one I know will continue to grow under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” she said.

Ivanka Trump also stressed on ensuring women entrepreneurs have access to capital, access to networks and mentors, and access to equitable laws. The event is bringing together nearly 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors, and supporters of entrepreneurship from over 150 countries across the globe.

Even as 36-year old Ivanka Trump had travelled to India earlier also, this is her first trip to the country as a senior presidential advisor. She is accompanied by several top administrations official, Indian Americans in the US delegation. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had personally invited her to participate in the event, which is being held in India for the first time, when he visited the US in June this year.