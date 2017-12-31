ITC willing to invest Rs 500 crore in food products in Bihar

The ITC Ltd expressed willingness to invest Rs 500 crore in food products business in Bihar and sought 60 acres of land to set up units.

The ITC Ltd expressed willingness to invest Rs 500 crore in food products business in Bihar and sought 60 acres of land to set up units. ITC CEO Sanjeev Puri called on Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi here and gave him the proposal to invest Rs 500 crore in setting up units of biscuits, noodles, cookies and other food products. Puri asked Modi, who also holds finance portfolio, to provide 60 acres of land for the purpose, a statement issued by the deputy chief minister’s office said. During the meeting, Puri told Modi that the company has already invested Rs 400 crore in dairy, food processing and other sectors in the past four years in the state.