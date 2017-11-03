ITC forays into branded fruits & vegetables

The products have been tested and endorsed by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research-Central Potato Research Institute (ICAR-CPRI), Shimla.

FMCG major ITC on Thursday forayed into the branded fruits and vegetables segment. Marketed under the brand, Farmland, the company has launched four variants of potatoes – natural low-sugar potatoes, potatoes with natural antioxidants, baby potatoes and French fry potatoes. Farmland potatoes are low in fat and sugar, with fat content below 0.2% and sugar level below 2%. The products have been tested and endorsed by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research-Central Potato Research Institute (ICAR-CPRI), Shimla.

ITC, along with ICAR-CPRI, intends to inform consumers about the nutritional benefits of potatoes and help dispel some myths associated with it. S Sivakumar, group head of ITC’s agri business and information technology, said: “At ITC, we are guided by the twin philosophies of creating value through world class consumer brands, while serving national priorities. Fresh fruits & vegetables are a fundamental part of the consumer’s food basket and is also key to providing enhanced income to farmers, who are an integral part of ITC’s farm-to-fork value chain. Farmland will provide a win-win for consumers by serving their emerging need for safe and nutritious fruits and vegetables as well as open up a new value-added market segment for the Indian farmers.”

This is the second such launch from ITC’s stable. Earlier, the firm had launched ITC Master Chef Prawns, a range of frozen prawns for the domestic market. The total market for table potatoes in India in consumer-spend terms isRs 70,000 crore, with consumption in metros and mini-metros being close to Rs 5,000 crore. ITC has rolled out the first phase of Farmland in metros and expects to go pan-India in the next 12 months.