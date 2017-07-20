IT companies should show sensitivity, transparency: Nasscom

NASSCOM President R Chandrashekhar was responding to a query here today, about the leaked conversation between a HR person and an employee of a top IT company. (PTI)

National Association of Software and Service Companies today advised IT companies to adopt sensitivity and transparency while dismissing an employee. NASSCOM President R Chandrashekhar was responding to a query here today, about the leaked conversation between a HR person and an employee of a top IT company. “We would not want anyone to lose their job. But, the fact of the matter is, in reality some of these cases come up,” he told reporters.

“We do not speak on individual company.. But, we definitely believe companies have to handle the issue with sensitivity, transparency and with agility,” he said. “The needs are changing so rapidly you (a company) cannot say that this is my policy and the policy will not change for next 10 years or 20 years,” he said. Responding to a query about the Forum for IT Employees Union which had recently staged protests against laying off IT employees across various cities, he said, welfare of the employee should be a concern for every body.

“If employer wants productivity, the employees have to be skilled and happy as well,” he said. On IT exports from the country, he said it was set to grow at 7-8 per cent during the current financial year. “We expect them to grow by 7-8 per cent and reach USD 125 billion in the current year,” he said.