IOC gets green nod for Rs 273 crore Koyali-Sanganer pipeline augmentation project

State-owned Indian Oil Corp(IOC) has been given green nod for augmenting its Koyali-Sanganer pipeline (KSPL) capacity up to 6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from existing 4.6 MTPA at a cost of Rs 273.23 crore, a senior government official said today. The company’s proposal is to expand KSPL, which traverses from Koyali in Gujarat to Sanganer in Rajasthan, by augmenting the capacity of pumping stations located at Vadodara, Pali and other allied facilities. “Based on the recommendation of an expert panel, the environment ministry has given environment clearance for the IOC’s proposal on KSPL,” the official said. The clearance is subject to compliance of certain conditions. The capital cost of the project is estimated at Rs 273.23 crore. The company has informed that no additional land would be required for the project as the augmentation work is to be done in the existing stations only and not in pipeline route.

Presently, the entire demand for petroleum products of North Gujarat and Rajasthan is met from Koyali refinery through KSPL. Other modes of transportation are uneconomical. With augmentation of KSPL, IOC in its proposal said, the current Viramgam-Mohanpura section of KSPL will receive product from one source at a time either from the Koyali refinery through Koyali-Viramgam section of KSPL or from Kandla port. That apart, Naphtha from Koyali refinery would be transported up to Jaipur through existing KSPL, while other products from Koyali refinery would be delivered at Tap-off- Points (ToPs) en route KSPL.

Also, Naphtha would be transported further to Panipat through new Jaipur-Panipat Naphtha Pipeline, it added. Cross-country pipelines are globally recognised as the safest, cost-effective, energy-efficient and environment- friendly mode for transportation of Naphtha oil and petroleum products. IOC operates a network of about 11,750 km long Naphtha oil, petroleum product and gas pipelines with a throughput capacity of 85.5 MTPA of oil and 9.5 million metric standard cubic meter per day of gas.