Investment in startups: Why this can be a good bet; from how to invest, to returns, all you want to know

“What’s the use of savings? It hardly provides enough returns.” You may have heard these statements recently. The answer to the query why interest rate is reducing is that all developed and high growth economies tend to be business friendly. In that process, cost of money, i.e., interest rate at which individuals or corporates get the funds from banks, reduces to make investments in business venture attractive. If lending to businesses are low, interest on deposits are lower too. Low returns from traditional assets Traditional avenues of investment in gold, real estate and fixed deposits have seen low returns in the last five years. Gold prices slipped from $1608/oz to $1270/oz over the last five years. Fixed deposit rates have moved down from 8% to 6.25% and real estate investments have given returns of about 8% over last five years. In the past, investment in real estate and gold was giving healthy returns when substantial investment was being funneled through black money. But with the government’s crackdown on black money, fund flows have dried down.

Investment in start-ups

If better returns are to come from business, why not invest in the business itself. If one believes start-ups have a promise in the near future, not only to solve problems in our society but also for financial returns, then one can consider investing in them. Investing in start-ups as angel investor is gaining popularity in India.

Investment in start-ups is being done by family and friends at ideation stage, by angel investors at seed stage and by venture capitalists at growth stages. With availability of quality founders, bright minds and unmatched passion, many start-up founders are succeeding and generating returns of unparalleled magnitude to their investors.

Is it risky?

However, the question may arise that with so many start-ups failing, is investment in startup not risky? Yes and no. Like any investment, be it in equity – primary or secondary, silver, gold or real estate, you are not sure any longer of positive returns. I will be surprised to see a portfolio manager committing any returns at all.

In that sense, start-ups are risky, too. However, this risk can be reduced, just like knowledgeable people who manage your money in other asset classes do.

Benefits for individual investors

The benefits to individual angel investors would be potentially high returns from start-ups, opportunity to mentor the invested founders and keep a watch on the risk, spreading your risk profile into new asset class, balancing the portfolio and enhancing tax incentives for your portfolio. For big corporates, instead of setting up new R&D facilities or investing in product development, they can leave it to a start-up who can turnaround the idea into execution much quickly and inexpensively. Services companies, who know little about product development and management, can better partner and take the offering to market together, to their customers or start-up selling it to others, thereby getting better traction with low operating expenses.

Both corporates and start-ups can avail tax incentives on this. It also rejigs the innovation landscape of the organisation, from an external catalyst doing innovative thinking, product development and roll-out. A start-up may be good inorganic investment opportunity for the corporate.

How to invest



If you have sensed benefits, there are multiple ways to identify the start-up and invest. You can do it yourself, take help from those working in the eco-system and know start-ups and market trends better, or approach through chambers of commerce. Some of the key parameters that one must look at in start-ups are value system of the founders, educational and experiential background, potential of the sector in which the venture is operating, business model of the start-up and scalability of the business. Once these basic things are in place, it is then all business acumen of the investor or advisor.

The writer is chief evangelist, The Startup Board