Investment by Power Ministry PSUs down 8.3% at Rs 62K crore in 2017-18

According to the expenditure budget, the government had budgeted Rs 30,000 crore investment by power giant NTPC for the current fiscal which has been reduced slightly to Rs 28,000 crore for next fiscal. (Reuters)

Investments by state-run firms under the Power Ministry have been budgeted slightly lower by 8.3 per cent at Rs 62,600.37 crore in 2017-18 compared to the budget estimates of this fiscal. The government had estimated an expenditure of Rs 68,256.80 crore by these central public sector undertakings, including NTPC, NHPC, PGCIL and NEEPCO, in this fiscal but it was revised down to Rs 67,532.04 crore in the budget presented yesterday in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

According to the expenditure budget, the government had budgeted Rs 30,000 crore investment by power giant NTPC for the current fiscal which has been reduced slightly to Rs 28,000 crore for next fiscal.

Similarly, investment by state-run hydro power generator NHPC is pegged at Rs 3,089.36 crore for 2017-18, lower than revised budget estimates of Rs 3,103.25 crore.

For Damodar Vally Corp, the investment has been budgeted at Rs 2,167.15 crore for next fiscal against revised estimate of Rs 1,362.54 crore in the budget presented yesterday. Last budget had pegged the expenditure at Rs 3,302.67 crore.

However, the investment by North Eastern Electric Power Company (NEEPCO) has been pegged at Rs 1,561.25 crore for next fiscal against revised estimate of Rs 1,741.79 crore.

You may also like to watch this

Similarly, the investment by Satluj Jal Vidut Nigam Ltd has also been increased to Rs 1,068 crore for next fiscal from Rs 1000 crore provided in Budget of last year which was later revised to Rs 600 crore.

In case of Tehri Hydro Development Corp, the investment is budgeted at Rs 1,714.61 crore next fiscal, higher than Rs 1,439.37 crore provided for this fiscal, which was revised to Rs 1,724.46 crore.

The investment in Power Grid Corp has also been increased to Rs 25,000 crore for next fiscal from Rs 22,500 crore provided for this fiscal, which was later revised to Rs 24,000 crore.