International Yoga Day 2017: Patanjali takes over shelf space at Mahatma Gandhi memorial, Baba Ramdev denies, says report

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev. (Source: PTI)

The International Yoga Day 2017 is around the corner and preparations are underway to observe the occasion. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has already announced that he will be observing this day from Ahmedabad and according to a DNA report, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, a company founded by Baba Ramdev, has converted the Mahatma Gandhi Smruti Khand (Memorial) in Old Circuit House, Shahibaug, Gujarat into a company warehouse. As per the report, the memorial, which, 95 years ago, was a courtroom from where the Father of the nation was sentenced to six years in prison on charges of sedition, is now full of Patanjali ghee, rugs, banners and pamphlets welcoming you.

The report added that 12 out of 28 rooms of the memorial were given to Patanjali from May 25. While one of these rooms is being used as the store room, the rest have been taken over by the staff, campaigning in the city to prepare for the yoga day. What is interesting is the fact that the Gujarat government has no idea about any of this. The deputy CM of the state Nitin Patel denied any such report. “We don’t know who gave them the permission to use it as a warehouse,” he was quoted saying in the report.

When the information was brought to Baba Ramdev’s notice, he denied any negligence on Patanjali’s side. “Patanjali has not stored anything at Smruti Khand, Anyone can go and check,” he said. During the British rule, the room was used as a courtroom. On March 18, 1922, the court sentenced Gandhiji to six years in prison for sedition. After India’s Independence, the room was turned into Gandhi Smruti Khand with Bapu’s photographs, paintings of his trial, and files and papers related to him.