Interest rate expectations: No cuts as bond yields at 6.65-6.9 pct on muted inflation

Fiscal deficit

The other major reason for the bearishness has been the dilly-dallying by the government on meeting the fiscal deficit target for this fiscal year ending March 18 . Lower growth numbers were interpreted to convey that the government will announce a fiscal stimulus. The government announced a bank recapitalisation plan to infuse equity capital of Rs 2.11 lakh crore into public sector banks; out of which Rs 76,000 crore will be in the form of direct budgetary support from government and capital rising by banks in market and the rest Rs 1.35 lakh crore will be through bank recapitalisation bonds. The market will look out for details about the structure of these bonds and guidance on government’s fiscal plans.

On the global front, European Central Bank had acknowledged ongoing improvement in economic activity and announced plan to reduce its monthly asset purchases from EUR 60 billion to EUR 30 billion starting January 2018. The US treasury yields have also risen meaningfully due to renewed expectation of tax reforms and improved economic data. We expect that the developed markets’ central banks will continue to follow the gradual tightening of monetary conditions.

Outlook

At the current levels with most of the bond yield curve closer to 7%, we believe that most of the adverse news impact on markets would be negligible as markets have considered them already, levels remain attractive. If the government increases the fiscal deficit target next year then we would expect further increase in bond yields. Else, based on our expectation of muted inflation but no rate cut expectations, we expect bond yields in 6.65%- 6.90% level.