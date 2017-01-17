Intel unveils world’s first robotic solution for retail

Tally is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor-based Intel NUC and uses Intel RealSense cameras to help understand the world around it and navigate the store safely. (Twitter)

Highlighting the importance of data and smart and connected solutions in transforming the retail industry, Intel has unveiled Simbe Robotics Tally — the world’s first robotic autonomous shelf auditing and analytics solution for retail. The solution was unveiled at NRF 2017, an annual convention and expo in New York City on Monday.

In his keynote, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich demonstrated how Tally works in concert with retail associates by arming them with information to ensure the store’s products are always stocked, in the right place and displaying the correct price tag.

The robot operates safely during normal store hours alongside shoppers and employees and does not require any infrastructure changes to the store.

Tally is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor-based Intel NUC and uses Intel RealSense cameras to help understand the world around it and navigate the store safely.

Krzanich also introduced the Intel Responsive Retail Platform (Intel RRP) — a new platform that helps in creating flexible, scalable and innovative solutions.

Intel plans to invest more than $100 million over the next five years in the retail industry that would support Intel’s efforts to integrate Internet of Things (Iot) and other technologies into retail.