Intel launches Pentium Silver, Celeron processors

Global chipmaker Intel on Tuesday launched Pentium Silver and Celeron processors which are based on an architecture codenamed “Gemini Lake” and are engineered for balanced performance and connectivity. The company is launching “N5000” for mobile and “J5005” for desktop Intel Pentium Silver processors. Intel Celeron processors include “N4100” and “N4000” for mobile and “J4105” and “J4005” for desktop, the company said in a statement. Intel claims that Pentium Silver will deliver 58 per cent faster productivity performance compared with a similar four-year-old PC. For the first time on any PC platform, Intel has offered Gigabit Wi-Fi capability for ultra-fast connectivity with these new processors. Additionally, systems based on these processors will be able to handle the latest in enhanced media for a great experience streaming content from popular sites like YouTube and Netflix.

Intel is also delivering Local Adaptive Contrast Enhancement (LACE) display technology to help people clearly see the screen outdoors in glare and bright light. This comes with hardware-enabled security for a faster and safer online experience that people expect from Intel products. Intel also have Pentium Gold processors which are already in market based on the Kaby Lake architecture and represent the highest-performing Pentium processors available.

