Insult to Indian flag: Outrage forces Amazon to remove Tricolour themed doormats

Amazon has found itself in a fix after protests against door mats featuring Indian flags surfaced – the product was featured on Amazon Canada site. This infuriated many who vented their anger on the official page of Amazon and dubbed it as an act of ‘insult’ to the Tricolour.

Two vendors, Mayers Flag Doormats and XLYL sell Indian flag themed doormats. The product irked many as it was ‘disrespectful’ and violates various laws of the Flag code of India.

A petition was filed with Change.org which called for the product’s removal since it has hurt the sentiments of over 1 billion Indian.But in Canada and US, it is not illegal to sell products featuring their national flags. They sell items like towels, various clothing, bikinis and even door mats with American and Canadian flags featured on them and Amazon Canada site showcases such products.It is not the first time that Amazon has hurt sentiments in this manner, similar incidents happened in the past but no organization has the right to undermine the dignity of a national flag.Prabhat Joshi, who expressed his anger at the featuring of the product on the ecommerce site, messaged the seller to complain and said that having the National flag on a doormat is an insult. He said the flag is always hoisted with respect.According to the latest updates from the sources, the owner has acted on the complaints and requests and removed the listing and the product no longer appears on the Amazon Canada site.