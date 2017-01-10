InstaEMI.com plans to raise $10 million by March

InstaEMI.com, a Hyderabad-based fintech firm, is planning to raise $10 million to fund its pan-India expansion plans. The company is expanding its operations to New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata this month. Apart from Hyderabad, InstaEMI.com operates in Bengaluru, Chennai, Tirupati and Kurnool offering a range of products including unsecured loans, alternative investment fund, retirement plans and mutual funds.

Hanu Yedluri, CEO, InstaEMI.com said., “We are in final talks with a US-based financial services company and hope to close the first round of funding by March.