Innovators, thought leaders to brainstorm transforming India at MIT-India conference

Top innovators and thought leaders will gather for a day-long brainstorming session aimed at transforming the economic, social and technological landscape of India, at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) next week. Weaved around the theme ‘Pioneering Innovation’, the MIT-India conference would be held on April 8.

The MIT students have invited more than a dozen leaders from India for a day-long interactive session on issues like future of inclusive growth, future of transportation, future of digitisation in emerging economies and future of artificial intelligence (AI) and work. “It will spotlight India’s biggest innovators and though leaders, and explore how they’re transforming the economic, social, and technological landscape of India,” student organisers of the event said today.

As per the list of speakers released by the MIT-India Conference, Prithviraj Chauhan, the former Maharashtra chief minister would address on ‘future of public policy innovations’ while HCL CEO Roshni Nadar Malhotra would deliver a key note address on ‘future of corporations and human capital’.

Anant Agarwal, CEO of edX, would interact with students on future of education, Accenture India chairman Rekha M Menon will speak about future of AI and work and top philanthropist Gururaj ‘Desh’ Deshpande on future of inclusive growth.

While Ashish Chauhan, CEO of BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) is scheduled to interact with MIT students on future of Indian economy, Hamsa Balakrishnan, Associate Professor, MIT Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics on future of transportation, and Ananth Narayanan, CEO of Myntra & Jabong, on future of fashion and e-commerce.

Kirthiga Reddy, Managing Global Client Partner Emerging Markets Lead, Global Partnerships, Facebook would be delivering a key-note address on future of digitisation in emerging economies, Vani Kola, founder and Managing Director of Kalaari Capital on future of venture capital and entrepreneurship in the digital economy and Anjali Sastry, senior lecturer, MIT Sloan School of Management, on future of healthcare.

Since 2011, the MIT-India Conference has brought together visionaries from various fields, including government, energy, finance, social impact, technology, and the film and media industry.

Past keynote speakers included Nadir Godrej, Shekhar Kapur, Narayana Murthy, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Raghuram Rajan, among others.