Infosys to train employees in self-driving car engineering

IT major Infosys on Thursday announced plan to train its employees in self-driving car engineering technology in partnership with online learning company Udacity. The programme, known as Udacity Connect, a combined in-person and online training offering, will give Infosys employees the skills needed as the company continues to focus on autonomous technology across a range of industries, including automotive, manufacturing and mining, the IT major said in a statement.

The 20-week curriculum will train Infosys employees on engineering technologies for self-driving vehicles, including advanced courses in deep learning and machine learning. “The goal of this programme is to train 500 engineers by the end of 2018,” Infosys said. “Infosys is committed to re-skilling and training its employees in groundbreaking technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and autonomous technologies,” said Ravi Kumar S., President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer at Infosys.

“We are proud to expand our partnership with Udacity with the launch of the in-person and online Self-Driving Car Engineer Nanodegree programme as we accelerate the pace of skill adoption and ensure our clients continue to be at the forefront of innovation,” he added.