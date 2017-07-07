Infosys to open second US centre in North Carolina

As part of Infosys’ commitment to create 2,000 jobs in the state of North Carolina, it is partnering with the North Carolina community college system to create a customised programme designed to train the workforce of the future. (Reuters)

Infosys has announced that it will open its next technology hub in North Carolina and hire 2,000 American workers in the state by 2021. This comes after similar plan was announced by the company in Indiana. A statement from the company said, “This investment reinforces Infosys’ commitment, announced in May 2017, to open four technology and Innovation Hubs in the US and hire 10,000 American technology workers over the next two years.” The company plans to hire the first 500 of these 2,000 North Carolina workers by the end of two years, with the remainder to be hired in the state by 2021. The first hub, announced in Indiana, will hire 2,000 American workers by 2021 and help boost Indiana’s economy. These new hires will include recent graduates from the state’s network of colleges, universities and community colleges. As part of Infosys’ commitment to create 2,000 jobs in the state of North Carolina, it is partnering with the North Carolina community college system to create a customised programme designed to train the workforce of the future. North Carolina is also contributing a $3 million grant towards upskilling these workers. “It is our endeavor, and our passion, to be a leader in boosting American innovation in the transformation of core industries, and to help create the next generation of American innovators and entrepreneurs through world-class education and training,” said Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka.