Infosys to open new centre in Rhode Island, US; to hire 500 local workers

Infosys on Monday announced a multi-year partnership with the State of Rhode Island, US to establish a design and innovation hub. Infosys will also hire 500 American workers in Rhode Island over the next five years. Earlier this year, Infosys had announced plans to hire 10,000 American workers over the next two years. It has opened technology and innovation hubs in Indianapolis, Indiana and Raleigh, North Carolina. According to Infosys, new hires in Rhode Island will include experienced designers, design architects, specialists in information design and technical experts.

“We are excited to welcome Infosys to Rhode Island,” said Governor Raimondo. “Because of our investments in higher education and job training at CCRI and other institutions across the state, Rhode Islanders are well-equipped and well-prepared to compete for these good paying jobs. Infosys joins a growing local market of innovative, advanced industry companies that have chosen to plant a flag in Rhode Island.”

“Today’s partnership with Rhode Island marks another important step forward for Infosys in the United States. The state’s educational institutions, design-rich environment, and economic development tools, positioned Rhode Island competitively for this type of specialist partnership,” said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys.

Infosys has also undertaken initiatives to train and upskilling a new generation of American technology professionals through its charitable foundation – Infosys Foundation USA. More than 4.7 million students, over 13,000 teachers, and 21,000 schools across America have benefited from computer science training and equipment funded through the foundation.