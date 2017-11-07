Infosys to open innovation hubs in the US, says Nandan Nilekani

Nandan Nilekani. (Express Photo)

Software major Infosys is opening an innovation hub in Indiana and would hire 2,000 people for it, with plans to set up many more such hubs in the U.S., Infosys Non-executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani said today. “We are working closely with the Indiana government and hiring people locally both from universities as well as experienced people,” he said. Nilekani said Infosys was using its infrastructure in capacity building for future. “This is just a part of many innovation hubs that Infosys will be opening in the US. We are talking to many of the states,” he said. Nilekani saw a huge potential in the business relationship between U.S. and India in the wake of new start-ups emerging in the country. He was addressing a two-day trade meet ‘Unlocking U.S.- -India Trade Potential”,organised by the US Consulate General, Chennai, in association with Atlantic Council South Asia Center. Nilekani said the challenge before companies like Infosys was to get people to be up-to-date on current technology, current development and how they learn the latest. Nilekani, the first chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India that implemented the Aadhaar project, said Microsoft has integrated its Skype video interaction facility with Aadhaar to verify the identity of callers from India. He said many companies are using Systems Applications and Products (SAP), which they combine with their products to create better solutions.

“To give you a few examples, Microsoft has Skype,which is a video thing. And Skype has been integrated by Microsoft into the Aadhaar system.” “So if somebody wants to interview somebody and you want to make sure that the candidate is a genuine person, then you can do an Aadhaar authentication on Skype to verify that he is the real candidate. So this is an example of how a U.S. company has combined their SAP for Window and Skype with Aadhaar SAP,” he said. Elaborating further, he said the digital infrastructure India has created is very sophisticated, giving every Indian resident a digital identity.

He added that India has reached an era where every individual would have a bank account. “When everybody has a bank account, a mobile phone and everybody has a digital identity, then that allows you to do all kinds of things in delivering services to a billion people in a very effortless way on their phones.” “They can receive and send money from their phones. They can sign contracts on their phones,” said Nilekani.

Steps for unlocking the US-India trade potential would be explored by American, Indian and international businesses with trade experts at the meet. Around 100 conference attendees will explore the economic partnership between the U.S. and India, factors that pose impediments to growth and potential solutions at the conference. The trade conference would address themes, including ease of doing business, expanding defence cooperation and energy cooperation, US Consulate General, Chennai, said. The conference would enable conversation and collaboration among key stakeholders, thought leaders and policymakers, the Consulate said.