Infosys to create 2000 technical jobs in North Carolina by 2021; Vishal Sikka says endeavor is to be leader in boosting US innovation

Global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services company Infosys today announced that it will hire 2000 American workers for its upcoming Technology and Innovation Hub in North Carolina by 2021. Earlier in the month of May this year, the company declared its commitment to open four Technology and Innovation Hubs in the US and to hire 10,000 American technology workers over the next two years. As per the announcement made by the company today, Infosys plans to hire the first 500 out of the 2000 workers from North Carolina within the next two years, while the remaining will be hired by 2021. As per the proposed plan, the first Technology and Innovation Hub will come up in Indiana for which Infosys will hire 2000 workers by 2021 to boost the economy of the state.

Vishal Sikka, CEO of Infosys, while talking about the plan said, ““It is our endeavour, and our passion, to be a leader in boosting American innovation in the transformation of core industries, and to help create the next generation of American innovators and entrepreneurs through world-class education and training.” He added, “This is absolutely critical as we help our US clients, and every client, renew their core businesses and simultaneously innovate into new breakthrough areas, while empowering employees through learning and education. To this end, North Carolina was a clear partner for us, and we are really excited to announce one of the largest jobs commitments ever in North Carolina state history. With a talented technology workforce focused increasingly on progressive fields such as advanced manufacturing and clean technology, a diverse economy strong in financial services and life sciences, and a rich talent pool drawn from North Carolina’s many top universities, research institutions and community colleges, these graduates and experienced professionals will leverage AI, machine learning, analytics, cloud, and more, to drive the transformation of core American industries such as aerospace, banking, biotech, and energy.”

Infosys is looking for recent graduates passed out from North Carolina’s prestigious colleges, universities and community colleges along with local professionals. A sum amount of $3 million grant has been contributed by the state of North Carolina towards the upskilling these workers.