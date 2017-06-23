Infosys slashes power consumption 50 percent in under 10 years

In a span of less than a decade, Infosys has reduced the per capita electricity consumption by over 50% driven by its various initiatives, the company’s Sustainability Report 2016-17 has stated.

According to Infosys, in FY17, the per capita electricity consumption reduced by 2.88% taking the total per capita electricity consumption down by 51% compared to fiscal 2008. The company achieved its goal of reducing per capita electricity consumption by 50% by FY17, one year ahead of the target.

During FY17, 118.90 million units of electricity was from renewable sources, which is about 44.6% of overall electricity requirements of its campuses in India. Infosys is also exploring the possibilities of solar energy, 17,572 MWh of electricity was generated from solar PV systems at its campuses. The company has installed 15.2 MW rooftop solar plants and ground -mount installations across its campuses in India.

Infosys has reduced its carbon footprint by 70% across their scope 1 and 2 emissions through efforts in energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy. As a part of its carbon neutrality commitment, Infosys is implementing carbon offset projects with the goal of offsetting our scope 3 emissions. On the water conservation measures, in fiscal 2017, Infosys reduced per capita water consumption by 8.33% over the last year. The company’s data-driven approach and water efficient fixtures have decreased the per capita water consumption by 46% since 2008, the report stated.

The company harvests rainwater in all their campuses and have constructed 270 deep-injection wells and 25 lakes for recharging groundwater with the harvested rainwater. The company’s goal is to harvest 100% roof top rainwater from all their buildings and use it for consumption after treatment. Infosys is working to achieve zero waste to landfill and 100% food waste treatment within their campuses. Currently 63% of the waste generated is treated in biogas plants.

The company has installed 9.25 TPD installed capacity of Biogas plants across its Mysuru, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Pune, Mangaluru and Bhubaneshwar campuses. In addition to the biogas plants, Infosys also has 3.1 TPD installed capacity of composting plants in our Mysuru, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru campuses. In FY17, three of Infosys’ buildings in Pune, Mysuru and Thiruvananthapuram were awarded the LEED India Platinum rating. Infosys now has 17 LEED platinum-rated buildings, two LEED EB platinum-rated campuses and four buildings with GRIHA 5-star rating making it a total of 11.1 million sq ft of buildings with the highest level of green certification.