Infosys to pay up to Rs 13,000 crore to shareholders via dividend/share buyback in FY18

Infosys q4 results: The company’s consolidated net profit fell 2.83 per cent to Rs 3,603 crore against consolidated net profit of Rs 3,708 crore in the sequential quarter ended December 31, 2016. (Photo: Reuters)

Infosys on Thursday while announcing its fourth quarter results said that it will pay up to Rs 13,000 crore to shareholders through dividend or share buyback in FY18. The company has further added that announcements in this regard will be made, as appropriate, in due course. The company’s board also announced a dividend of Rs 14.75 per share.

“The Board has identified an amount of upto Rs 13,000 crore ($2 billion) to be paid out to shareholders during Financial Year 2018, in such manner (including by way of dividend and/ or share buyback), to be decided by the Board, subject to applicable laws and requisite approvals, if any,” the company’s press release said.

The company’s consolidated net profit fell 2.83 per cent to Rs 3,603 crore against consolidated net profit of Rs 3,708 crore in the sequential quarter ended December 31, 2016.

The company has kept its revenue guidance at 6.5-8.5 per cent in constant currency terms. According to Reuters, the revenue guidance is lower than analysts’ expectations. HDFC Securities analysts had estimated the FY18 revenue growth to be 8-10 per cent.

The company also said that its March quarter annualised standalone employee attrition was at 13.5 per cent as compared to 12.6 per cent year ago, whereas March quarter annualized consolidated employee attrition stood at 17.1 per cent versus 17.3 per cent year ago.

Share price of the company fell over 2.5 per cent in early trade.