Infosys Q4 net at Rs 3,603 cr beats estimates, but outlook bleak on low revenue growth guidance

Infosys on Thursday said its fiscal fourth quarter consolidated net profit was at Rs 3,603 crore, beating street expectations. However, India’s bellwether information technology company offered a bleak outlook for the year ahead, with the full fiscal 2017-18 revenue growth guidance at 6.1-8.1%, lower than the industry average expected for the period.

Infosys’ January-March revenue at Rs 17,120 crore fell slightly short of expectations. The company earned more than $10 billion in revenue for the first time in a full financial year, it said.

The consolidated EBIT margin for the quarter ending March 31 at 24.7% was in line with expectations. Infosys reported a consolidated EBIT of Rs 4,958 crore, topping estimates by a huge margin.

Further, the company said that the management has identified $2 billion (or about Rs 13,000 crore) to be paid to shareholders via share buybacks or dividends. The company said it expects to pay out up to 70% of free cash flows. Meanwhile, Infosys also announced a dividend of Rs 14.75 per share.

The company board has appointed Ravi Venkatesan as the Co-Chairman of the board.

Infosys expects its margins to be under pressure going ahead, guiding for an EBIT margin at 23%-25% for the current financial year 2017-18.