Infosys Q3 net at Rs 37.08 bn beats estimates, shares surge

Infosys Ltd Friday said its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year was at Rs 37.08 billion, topping most analyst estimates.Company shares rose as much as by 2.6%. India’s second largest information technology services company’s Oct-Dec consolidated revenue was at Rs 172.73 billion, it said.

However, Infosys cut the upper band of its full year guidance for constant currency USD revenue growth to 8.8% from 9%, but raised the lower end to 8.4% from 8% earlier.

Consolidated operating profit (EBIT) was at Rs 43.34 billion, while the operating margin for the quarter was reported at 25.09%, trailing its rival Tata Consultancy Services, which yesterday reported its operating margin at 26%.