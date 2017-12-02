Salil S Parekh appointed new Infosys CEO, MD for 5 year term

Parekh has been appointed for a five-year term effective Jan. 2, according to an Infosys filing to exchanges. (YouTube)

India’s leading IT firm Infosys on Saturday named Salil S Parekh as its next chief executive officer and managing director. As per the statement released by the company, Parekh has been appointed for a five-year-term effective January 2. The company also said that its interim CEO Pravin Rao will be re-designated as the chief operating officer of the company from the same date. Parekh’s appointment was approved by the company’s board of directors The appointment was made on basis of recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee which concluded its global search for a CEO and MD, Infosys added.

Commenting on Parekh’s appointment Nandan Nilekani, the chairman of the Infosys board said that the company was delighted to have Salil as the CEO & MD of Infosys. Parekh has more than three decades of global experience in the IT industry and has a strong track record of executing business turnarounds and managing acquisitions very successfully. The company board believes that Parekh is the right person to lead Infosys at this transformative time in the industry, Nilekani added. This latest development will bring an end to the uncertainty with the company after the resignation of lead Infosys at this transformative time in the industry,

(Further details awaited)