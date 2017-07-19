Infosys cofounder Nandan Nilekani raises red flag over digital monopolies; wants policy intervention

On GST, Nilekani said the technology infrastructure of this network will provide phenomenal data insights with billions of invoices being uploaded. (Source: Facebook)

Infosys founder and former UIDAI head Nandan Nilekani has expressed concern over the aggregation of data on few technology platforms and feared it would create a new set of digital monopolies unless there is some kind of a policy intervention.

At a fireside chat organised by Upgrad, an online education start-up on the theme “How Data Analytics and automation will transform India” here on Tuesday, Nilekani said there is a need for a policy regime which will ensure open access of data. According to him, creation of data is something that is here to stay with the presence of over 3.5 billion smartphones globally and with Internet of Things (IoT) set to become more popular, the flood of information is only going to increase.

Though, he felt that the government has taken certain step towards the protection and dissemination of data through the creation of a digital locker which allows individuals to securely store their personal information. “We have got the digital consent architecture, and the advantage that India has is that we do not have to worry about technology legacy infrastructure to create new systems,” he said. D J Patil, the former chief data scientist in the Obama administration also echoed Nilekani’s thoughts.

On the recently introduced goods and services tax (GST), Nilekani said the technology infrastructure of this network will provide phenomenal data insights with billions of invoices being uploaded.