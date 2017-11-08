Infosys chief Nandan Nilekani reveals what is set to emerge as next frontier between countries

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani. (PTI)

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani believes that data will emerge as the next frontier for trade negotiations between countries as there will be many issues to be resolved. Addressing a summit, ‘Unlocking US-India trade potential’, on Tuesday, Nilekani said that discussion on cross-border trade on data will centre around issues like security, privacy and monetisation. The advent of smartphones has created huge volumes of data and the growth in sensors or the Internet of Things is only expected to multiply the creation of data. “There will be issues on where data is located and how do we look at it,” he remarked. In the past, Nilekani had called for data democracy in the country, enabling users to access all online information by enabling new policies to address the challenges of data colonisation and privacy. The Infosys chairman said that he was big believer in free trade and data is a path towards innovation.

According to Nilekani, in India there will be a question of how to use the data to empower people. He felt that Aadhaar is one of the platforms being used by the government to harness data so that larger sections of the society are benefited.

