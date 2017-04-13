Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka: Company’s 2020 target a “moon shot”; cautious on future as operational, geo-political headwinds weigh

“FY17 cash generated from operations crossed billion, highest ever. We have also factored in rupee strength in margin guidance and are focusing on operational efficiencies,” he added.

Infosys on Thursday announced its Q4 earnings in which its fiscal fourth quarter consolidated net profit was at Rs 3,603 crore, beating street expectations. CEO Vishal Sikka, in a conversation with ET Now, said that FY18 sales guidance is based on asymmetry of information. When asked about the future prospects of the company he said, “We want to focus more on large deals. The company has done well in top accounts and it will start reporting renewed services separately from next quarter”. Talking about the company’s 2020 aspiration Sikka quipped, “It is a ‘moonshot’ and it has always been so”. Infosys CFO Rajiv Bansal, who was also a part of the panel discussion on ET Now, said that the company has razor sharp focus on operating efficiencies. “FY17 cash generated from operations crossed $2 billion, highest ever. We have also factored in rupee strength in margin guidance and are focusing on operational efficiencies,” he added.

Meanwhile, India’s bellwether information technology company offered a bleak outlook for the year ahead, with the full fiscal 2017-18 revenue growth guidance at 6.1-8.1% in dollar terms, lower than the industry average expected for the period. Infosys’ January-March revenue at Rs 17,120 crore fell 0.9% sequentially and fell slightly short of expectations. However, the company earned more than $10 billion in revenue for the first time in a full financial year, it said. The consolidated EBIT margin for the quarter ending March 31 at 24.7% was in line with expectations. Infosys reported a consolidated EBIT of Rs 4,958 crore, topping estimates by a huge margin.

Further, the company said that the management has identified $2 billion (or about Rs 13,000 crore) to be paid to shareholders via share buybacks or dividends. The company said it expects to pay out up to 70% of free cash flows. Meanwhile, Infosys also announced a dividend of Rs 14.75 per share.

The company board has appointed Ravi Venkatesan as the Co-Chairman of the board. “This is an exciting time for the technology industry,” Ravi Venkatesan, the former head of Microsoft India, said, adding, “I am delighted to have the opportunity to work more closely with Shes (Chairman R Seshasayee) and Vishal (CEO Vishal Sikka)…”