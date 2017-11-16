Industry doesn’t sell dreams, automation creates other jobs, says Nasscom President R Chandrasekhar

Chandrasekhar said the industry is optimistic because new jobs that are getting created are not only in technology, but also in other fields, including animation and gaming.

Nasscom President R Chandrasekhar today said the IT industry does not sell dreams but makes them come true and emphasised that though automation destroys certain jobs, it creates others. “The industry does not sell dreams, makes it come true. Automation destroys certain jobs, it creates other jobs,” he told reporters at the launch of Centre of Excellence at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2017 here. He was replying to a query about the industry being optimistic on job creation, while market watchers were sceptical about it due to new technologies like automation and artificial intelligence. The market watchers reportedly had said automation would render nearly 70 per cent of the Indian workforce irrelevant. Chandrasekhar said the industry is optimistic because new jobs that are getting created are not only in technology, but also in other fields, including animation and gaming. “The new jobs which are getting created are not only in technology but also in other fields like medical healthcare, agriculture, entertainment, animation, gaming, VR. This is the reason why industry is optimistic on job creation,” he said.

However, the Nasscom President said it would not be a cakewalk and it would depend on how quickly people acquire skills in new technologies. Chandrasekhar said the most unproductive approach is to avoid automation and loss of jobs, because countries and companies,which did that had a meagre future and many were rendered inexistent.”What we have to do is to look at where the new opportunities are coming and then move into those faster because in today’s world it is the early movers who get the advantage,” he added. Chandrasekhar said companies and countries would lose out in the race if they started late.